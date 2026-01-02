India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill had a memorable meeting with Manchester City star Erling Haaland. The two exchanged jerseys, while Gill was gifted a signed boot by the Norwegian star. Gill will next be seen in action for India in the ODI series against New Zealand. He was dropped from the T20 World Cup squad.

Shubman Gill meets Erling Haaland.



- Haaland gifted his signed football Boots to Indian Captain. pic.twitter.com/yae3gYDxXh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 2, 2026

Shubman Gill reflected on a defining 2025, expressing gratitude for the lessons, experiences, and memories as he looks ahead to the new year.

"2025, you were truly special to me. So many lessons, experiences, and memories to be grateful for. Carrying it all forward into 2026," Gill wrote while sharing a reel on his official Instagram handle.

The year proved to be one of contrasts for the 26-year-old. On one hand, Gill endured a setback in the shortest format, having been dropped from India's T20I set-up despite being the vice-captain earlier. Following a string of poor performances, he was also left out of India's squad for the T20 World Cup, marking a significant moment in his career. T20Is were his sole format of struggle, scoring just 291 runs in 15 innings with no fifty, at an average of just over 24.

However, Gill's red-ball form in 2025 stood in stark contrast to his struggles in T20 cricket. The right-hander enjoyed a phenomenal year in Tests, especially during the tour of England, where he delivered one of the most dominant batting performances by an Indian in overseas conditions.

Gill amassed a staggering 754 runs in five Tests at an average of 75.40, scoring four centuries and registering a career-best 269. His run spree saw him shatter multiple records-achievements that could fill an entire chapter in a traditional 'history of cricket' book within a single series.

In Tests, he scored 983 runs in nine matches at an average of 70.21, with five centuries and a fifty. In 11 ODIs, he made 490 runs at an average of 49.00, with two centuries and two fifties.

The elevation to Indian captaincy in Tests and ODIs made the year more special for him. He led India to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in England, in one of the finest Test series in a while.

Gill started off this year strongly in ODIs, with fine performances in bilaterals and a decent 188-run ICC Champions Trophy-winning campaign for India, including a ton against Bangladesh.

As Gill prepares to step into 2026, his message reflects a player aware of the highs and lows of elite sport, determined to carry forward the learnings from a year that tested him.