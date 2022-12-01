Story ProgressBack to home
England Pulverise Pakistan, Become First Team To Score 500 Runs On Day 1 Of A Test
Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play. The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.
England batters dismantled Pakistan on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test© AFP
England became the first team to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test match Thursday, putting Pakistan to the sword in Rawalpindi. Four English batsmen scored centuries as the tourists cantered to 506-4 at the close of play. The previous record for runs on the first day was the 494 Australia accumulated against South Africa in Sydney in 1910.
More than 500 runs in a day has only been achieved on four other occasions -- three times by England and once by Sri Lanka -- but never on the opening day of a Test.
The record is the 588 England ran up on day two of a test against India in 1936.
