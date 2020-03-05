 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex

Updated: 05 March 2020 17:34 IST

The deal will keep Jofra Archer at Sussex till at least the end of the 2022 season.

England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex
Jofra Archer has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex. © Twitter@SussexCCC

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has signed a two-year contract extension with Sussex, the club announced on Thursday. The 24-year-old rarely gets to play for his county due to his England commitments after making an instant impact in being their leading wicket-taker in the triumphant World Cup campaign. The Barbados-born star also held his nerve to bowl the decisive Super Over that saw England edge New Zealand in the final last year.  

The deal will keep him at Sussex -- who are presently in the second tier of the county championship -- till at least the end of the 2022 season.

"Sussex gave me my opportunity right at the beginning of my career, so I am very happy to commit long term to the club," Archer told the Sussex Cricket website.

"I really do enjoy playing with everyone here at Sussex and it was really nice to come back down last year to play a few games with the lads.

"It's the same club that I left it as and it's nice to know nothing has changed.

"Sometimes people sit in my space in the dressing room now, but that's fine!"

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said Archer may not be available often but once he dons the Sussex strip he is proud as punch.  

"We're delighted that Jofra will continue to be with us at Sussex," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to having him play for us when his England commitments allows.

"He loves playing for Sussex -- he's like a kid in a candy store!

"Hopefully we can play a role in helping him continue to get better," added the former Australian pace bowling great.

Since his debut for Sussex in July 2016, Archer has raced to 196 wickets in 97 appearances across all three formats.

In first-class cricket for the county, he has taken 131 wickets in just 28 matches.

His outstanding performances for the county led to an England debut in May 2019.

In just seven Test matches, Archer has 30 wickets, including three five-wicket hauls.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jofra Archer rarely gets to play for county due to England commitments
  • In 7 Test matches, Archer has 30 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls
  • Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie said Archer may not be available often
Related Articles
"Time Traveller" Jofra Archers Old "Stress Fracture" Tweet Leaves Fans Shocked
"Time Traveller" Jofra Archer's Old "Stress Fracture" Tweet Leaves Fans Shocked
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of South Africa T20Is With Elbow Injury
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of South Africa T20Is With Elbow Injury
Jofra Archer Abuser Banned From International Venues In New Zealand For Two Years
Jofra Archer Abuser Banned From International Venues In New Zealand For Two Years
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
South Africa vs England: Jofra Archer In No-Ball Controversy After Bowling Two Beamers
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.