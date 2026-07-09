The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was contacted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Ben Stokes' retirement video during the third Test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, according to a report by BBC. Stokes informed his teammates about his decision on Day 4 of the Test match in an address which was filmed and later released by the ECB on social media. The official broadcaster showed the video just before the tea break and ECB also posted it on various social media handles. However, the ICC has alleged that the timing of the video was a breach of its standards for players' and match officials' areas (PMOA) at international matches, according to the report.

Article 2.2.11 of the PMOA minimum standards states that the cricket association should - "Ensure that there are no fixed or temporary video cameras or other recording equipment set up within any dressing room used by the teams for the purposes of broadcasting video or audio footage."

The report claimed that ECB was informed by the ICC in a letter than these provisions were breached by recording and broadcasting the audio of Stokes' address before the match ended.

Days after announcing his retirement from international cricket during the England vs New Zealand third Test, Stokes shared an emotional farewell message, thanking fans, teammates, and everyone who supported him during his remarkable 15-year career.

Stokes, regarded as one of England's greatest all-rounders and match-winners, reflected on the highs and lows of his journey in a heartfelt post on X, saying the decision to retire was one only he could make.

"It's been a mad 15 years. It's had everything thrown in there, from the highest highs to the lowest lows (on and off the field). My time was up, and no one was going to be able to make that decision other than me. But in the meantime, I just want to say I love every single England fan and every single cricket fan who's supported me over the years," Stokes wrote.

The 35-year-old also expressed gratitude to his teammates and everyone associated with his career.

"I love every single person I've walked out onto the field with representing England. I could go on and on, but I hope you get the gist of how much I loved doing what I did for 15 years. I'm looking forward to being a fan and supporting the team, and the odd day in hospitality won't go amiss. Family, friends, teammates, fans...I love y'all. Stokesy," he added.

(With IANS inputs)

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