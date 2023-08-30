After a successful women's multi-format Ashes series that saw record crowds in the stadium, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for the women's side that will bring them on par with the men's team.

"Following record-breaking crowds of 110,000 at this summer's Women's Ashes series, the ECB today announces it is increasing match fees for England Women to bring them in line with England Men's match fees," said a statement from ECB.

England set new women's international attendance records at Edgbaston, The Oval and Lord's and sold out matches at Taunton, Bristol and Hampshire in their series against Australia.

England Women's captain, Heather Knight, proclaimed the series as "the best there has ever been in the history of the women's game."

The series ended in a 8-8 draw and Australia retained the Ashes. While Australia won the one-off Test and got those crucial four points, England won both white-ball series by 2-1 and got two points per win.

The increase takes effect immediately, beginning with this week's white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The additional investment follows increases to domestic salary pots this year and salaries for women's players in The Hundred more than doubled last year. With increased earning opportunities in competitions around the world, the sport currently offers some of the best earning opportunities among female team sports.

Richard Gould, ECB Chief Executive Officer, said: "This summer's thrilling Women's Ashes series demonstrated how women's cricket is continuing to grow at pace in this country, with record attendances and TV viewing. Growing the women's and girls' game is a key priority for us, and in recent years we have considerably increased investment both in building a domestic women's structure to produce the players of the future, and in increasing player rewards."

"In the years ahead, we will continue to invest ahead of revenues. We are currently considering all the recommendations made by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, but equalising match fees is one immediate step we are pleased to make now. We all want cricket to be the team sport of choice for female athletes, and with the investments we are making - and increasingly lucrative opportunities around the world - we are seeing cricketers become some of the highest-earning female athletes in UK team sports. However, we know there is still much further to go as we ultimately strive for equality across the game."

"As we continue to grow women's cricket, we will continue to focus on making considered investments that stretch far and wide across the women's cricket structures, delivering a thriving, profitable and future-proofed game," he concluded.

Heather Knight, England Women's Captain, said:

"It is really important that we continue to drive the women's game forward and it is fantastic to see equal match fees for England Women and England Men."

"The direction of travel for the women's game has always been the most important thing, creating a sustainable product that people want to watch and play, and I'm sure this will make cricket an increasingly attractive sport to girls and young women as we continue to grow the game."

"I would also like to thank the PCA (Professional Cricketers' Association) and England Women's Player Partnership for their support in representing the players and the growth of the professional game," she concluded.

