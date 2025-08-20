England confirmed Wednesday the dates for a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year that will serve as part of their preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Harry Brook's men will play the first of three one-day internationals on January 22 -- two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, a match in which the multi-format batsman, now England's white-ball captain, is set to feature. The ODI series in Sri Lanka ends on January 27 with a three-game T20 campaign starting on January 30 and ending on February 3.

The venues for each match are to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket.

The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India, the reigning champions, and Sri Lanka in February and March.

