England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live Streaming WCL 2025: England Champions take on Pakistan Champions in the opening match of World Championship of Legends 2025 at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the WCL is more than just a tournament - it's a tribute to the game's golden era. Each team is composed of revered former international players - true cricket legends who carry their nation's legacy into this elite league. India won the inaugural edition of WCL last year, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

When will the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will be played on Friday, July 18.

Where will the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match be played?

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

What time will the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match start?

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match?

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match?

The England Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With IANS Inputs)