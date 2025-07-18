Story ProgressBack to home
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions Live, WCL 2025: England Champions Captain Eoin Morgan Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First
England Champions vs Pakistan Champions LIVE Score, World Championship of Legends 2025: Last year finalists Pakistan face England in the tournament opener.
Pakistan Champions vs England Champions Live Updates, World Championship of Legends 2025: World Championship of Legends 2025 kicks off today with a match between Pakistan Legends and England Champions at Edgbaston, Birmingham. England Champions captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mohammad Hafeez-led Pakistan Champions. India Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions and South Africa Champions are the rest of the sides that complete the six-team tournament. Pakistan Champions made it to the final of the tournament last year, but lost to India by 5 wickets in the summit clash. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from Pakistan Champions vs England Champions, World Championship of Legends 2025 game -
Impact subs nominated by Pakistan Champions - Shahid Afridi, Imad Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood and Fawad Alam.
Pakistan Champions (Playing XI) - Mohammad Hafeez (C), Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Umar Amin.
Impact subs nominated by England Champions - Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Ajmal Shahzad and Usman Afzaal.
England Champions (Playing XI) - James Vince, Alastair Cook, Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Plunkett, Chris Tremlett, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Phil Mustard (WK), Tim Ambrose, Ryan Sidebottom, Stuart Meaker.
The skipper of Pakistan Champions, Mohammad Hafeez says that they would have bowled first but having lost the toss, they will now look to put a good total on the board. Mentions that it is always an honour to represent Pakistan. Ends by saying that he is looking forward to playing this tournament and it should be good fun.
The captain of England Champions, Eoin Morgan, says the conditions are good and they will try to get themselves together in the tournament. Calls it a great opportunity to showcase what you have been doing all this time and perhaps create a lot of memories. On James Vince, Eoin mentions that you will find him playing all franchise cricket around the world, and also appreciates him by saying he is a world class player and has scored in bulk over the years. Adds that it's been tough to select the combination as there's been some illness in the camp. Informs they are going with five seamers, and the rest of them are batters. Says that Pakistan will definitely have a good support as well, but it's all about starting well in the tournament and getting the juices flowing.
TOSS - 'Heads' is the call from Mohammad Hafeez but it has come down as a tail. England Champions elect to BOWL first.
The weather is a bit iffy, with a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms in Birmingham late in the day, continuing through Saturday and easing by evening. This could potentially impact tomorrow’s double-header. Fingers crossed the rain stays away and the tournament gets off to a cracking start. Stick around as we build up to the flip of the coin in the curtain-raiser.
The Pakistan Champions fell just short against India in last year’s final and will be eager to go one better this time. Their charge was led by Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and Sohaib Maqsood, who remain key alongside captain Mohammad Hafeez. Malik impressed with both bat and ball, while Wahab Riaz and Sohail Khan offered vital support. With the added experience of Shahid Afridi, Pakistan look well-balanced and poised for another strong title push in the World Championship of Legends.
Redemption will be on the minds of the England Champions, having finished rock bottom in 2024 with just one win from five games. With Eoin Morgan now taking over the captaincy, England will be hoping for a change in fortunes. The addition of Morgan and Alastair Cook strengthens a batting lineup that struggled last season, where Ian Bell was the lone bright spark. A solid bunch of all-rounders in Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara, and Dimitri Mascarenhas gives England a well-rounded look on paper.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! The excitement is at its peak and why wouldn’t it be? It’s that time of the year when the legends turn back the clock and enthral us all just as they did during their prime. The World Championship of Legends is back for its second season with legends from six countries, Australia, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies, part of the carnival. The opening encounter will see England Champions take on Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
There's something beautifully nostalgic about watching the heroes of yesteryear dust off their boots and step back onto the field. The World Championship of Legends is where cricket's golden generation gets to turn back the clock, where legends who once ruled the international stage gather to remind us why they became legends in the first place. It's about reliving those moments when these players were at the peak of their powers, creating memories that defined an era. The second edition is about to kick off, with England Champions taking on Pakistan Champions at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, and what a way to start this celebration of cricket's greats. This opening T20 clash brings together two teams packed with players who've been there, done that, and have the scars and silverware to prove it. When you look at Eoin Morgan leading England Champions, you're seeing a captain who redefined English white-ball cricket. His tactical acumen hasn't diminished with retirement, and he'll be working with a squad that includes Sir Alastair Cook, a man whose elegant strokeplay and unwavering concentration made him one of England's finest openers. Moeen Ali brings that smooth all-round package that made him so valuable during his international career, while Ian Bell's silky touch and Samit Patel's crafty left-arm spin add depth to what looks like a well-balanced unit. The home advantage at Edgbaston can't be understated. These English legends know every blade of grass on this ground, understand how the wicket behaves, and will have the crowd firmly behind them. Early chatter suggests the pitch might favor the seamers, which could play perfectly into their hands as they look to put pressure on Pakistan's batting from the get-go. Pakistan Champions, however, come with their own rich legacy. Shahid Afridi leading the charge is poetry in motion, a man who never met a ball he couldn't try to hit for six, and whose leg-spin could turn matches in a heartbeat. As the 2024 runners-up who fell just short in the final, they're carrying that extra motivation to go one step further this time around. Their squad has been strengthened with some quality additions. Imad Wasim's left-arm spin and lower-order hitting prowess, Asif Ali's explosive batting, Rumman Raees adding pace to their bowling attack, and Sarfaraz Ahmed's experience behind the stumps all add different dimensions to their gameplay. But it's the core of veterans that makes this team truly dangerous. Shoaib Malik's calm finishing ability and Mohammad Hafeez's reliable all-round contributions. Pakistan enters this contest with recent history on their side, having dominated England with a comprehensive 79-run victory in last year's WCL. That psychological edge, combined with their determination to avoid another final heartbreak, makes them a formidable opponent right from the opening game. What makes the WCL so compelling is that these legends might not have the same lightning reflexes or raw pace they once possessed, but their cricket intelligence has only grown sharper. They read situations better, understand pressure points, and know exactly when to turn the screws. Following the hugely successful inaugural competition in 2024, this star-studded tournament features big names from England, India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa, and will play across four cities of Birmingham, Northampton, Leeds, and Leicester. But it all starts here, with this mouth-watering opener that has all the ingredients of a classic encounter. England will be looking to capitalize on home conditions and crowd support, while Pakistan will be eager to start their redemption journey on a winning note. Either way, fans are in for a treat as these legends prove that class is indeed permanent.