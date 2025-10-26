England captain Harry Brook delivered a ballistic hundred to play the rescue act for his side at Mount Maunganui and shattered the world record for the highest percentage of team runs scored by an England batter in a completed men's ODI innings. Brook unleashed a whirlwind 135 off 101 while the rest of his compatriots crumbled against New Zealand's pace attack in seaming conditions. A strong breeze blew across the Bay Oval, and Zakary Foulkes bowled in tandem with Matt Henry to make early inroads to leave England tottering at 56/6.

The English captain didn't succumb to the mounting pressure and launched a counterattacking knock to blow the Kiwis away. He blazed to his fifty in 36 deliveries in the 16th over of the innings and remained unbeaten at 85 off 73 when Adil Rashid fell on the final ball of the 30th over. Brook then raised a 57-run stand with Luke Wood for the last wicket.

During the partnership, Brook smashed 50 off 28 to celebrate his second ODI ton and finish with a career best 135(101) after he holed out to Nathan Smith off his counterpart Mitchell Santner. His sole efforts powered England to 223, giving his side a total to defend.

According to Wisden, Brook's 135 out of England's 223 was 60.53 per cent of the team's runs. It is the highest percentage of team runs scored by an England batter in a completed men's ODI innings. He eclipsed Robin Smith's unbeaten 167 out of 277/5 against Australia in 1993. Overall, it is the 12th-highest on the all-time list, with legendary Viv Richards' sublime 189* against England, from the West Indies' score of 272/9 in 1984.

Along with this, Brook smashed the milestone for most sixes (11) by a captain batting at number five or below in men's ODIs. Brook's 135 ranks as the fifth-highest by an England captain batting at number five or below.