Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and several current and former members of the cricket fraternity on Tuesday extended heartfelt greetings to fans on the occasion of Holi, sharing a cheerful message on social media. “Happy Holi! Hope this day brings positivity, good health, and lots of happy moments your way. If you end up completely drenched, consider it a winning performance!” Tendulkar wrote on X. Kohli shared a story on his Instagram that wrote, "Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring success, happiness, and positivity to your life."

“Wishing everyone a very Happy Holi. May this beautiful festival of colours fill your life with happiness, good health and vibrant new beginnings. May it bring colours of joy, moments of laughter and bonds that grow even stronger,” VVS Laxman penned.

Yuzvendra Chahal, resharing a post by his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings, wrote, “Happy Holi to everyone.”

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, wrote, “Happy Holi everyone. Play safe, enjoy the colours and spread only good vibes.”

“Holi is a celebration of colour, joy and togetherness. May it also be a reminder to bring positivity, patience and balance into our lives. Wishing everyone a very happy and safe Holi,” posted Anil Kumble.

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami penned, “Holi is all about these colours and having a blast with your people! Hope your day is as bright as these colors and you all are having a wonderful time with family and friends. Happy Holi!!”

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is celebrated across India with enthusiasm, symbolising the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring.

The Indian men's T20I team is gearing up for the semi-final clash of the T20 World Cup against England, set to be played on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue are the defending champions at the tournament and are looking to script history by becoming the first team to lift the cup consecutively.

The Indian women's team, meanwhile, is in Australia for a multi-format tour. The Women in Blue clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 but lost the ODI series by 3-0 then. The two times will conclude the series by facing off in a one-off pink-ball Test at Perth starting March 6.

