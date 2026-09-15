Pakistan cricket finds itself in another mess after suffering a 3-0 whitewash in their recent Test tour to England. Things went awry midway through the series as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players home and sacked two coaches after the second Test, and called up five uncapped players. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticised PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the federal Minister of Interior of Pakistan. Kaif pointed out that one should not be involved with both critics and politics at the same time.

"Mohsin Naqvi is in politics. He is also the boss of the cricket board. It cannot be like that," Kaif stated, speaking on Cricbuzz.

"If you are in cricket, then you have to be in cricket. You have to go to two places. It's a difficult job. You won't be able to give time. You have so many political commitments. You have to run the cricket board. You have to see what's going on inside.

"You have to stop at one place and invest time. If you look at any cricket body, if you compare it with the BCCI, or look at it from the outside, nobody does two things at once," Kaif elaborated.

"Either you are a politician, or you are the cricket chief. You have to balance it. You have to focus on one thing," he added.

Kaif dismissed suggestions that Pakistan cricket is lacking in talent, but instead emphasized that it is important that the talent is nurtured by the right people.

"Players aren't bad. You need people who can make players. There is a lot of talent in Pakistan," Kaif said.

Despite criticism from several experts and fans alike, Naqvi has maintained that Pakistan cricket has improved since he took over. After the mass sackings in the England series, Naqvi stated that he is not afraid of criticism.

"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be. Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before," Naqvi had said.

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