Led by a sensational double century from Ishan Kishan, East Zone posted a staggering 708 runs on the board in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. What surprised onlookers was East Zone's decision to occupy the crease for two full days, leaving South Zone skipper Tilak Varma and his bowling unit thoroughly exhausted. While some questioned whether grinding out over after over could backfire in a five-day contest by leaving insufficient time to take 20 wickets, East Zone were playing strictly by the tournament rulebook.

Under BCCI playing conditions for red-ball knockout fixtures-including the Duleep Trophy and Ranji Trophy finals-if a five-day match ends in a draw, the team holding the first-innings lead is declared the winner.

By pushing their total beyond the 700-run mark, East Zone have effectively built a defensive fortress. South Zone must score at least 709 runs in their reply to keep their title hopes alive; a deficit of even a single run will result in defeat if the match ends in a draw, regardless of how many days remain.

Ishan Kishan's Mindset Shift

At the heart of East Zone's dominance was Ishan Kishan, whose monumental knock of 270 reaffirmed his red-ball credentials following his exclusion from the BCCI central contracts list in 2024.

Speaking after his marathon effort, Kishan explained that shedding external pressure and expectations was key to his recent form.

"I didn't actively try to change myself. It just happened naturally," Kishan said during the post-day press conference. "When I was out of the Indian squad, I realised that we ultimately only have one job to do: simply to score runs. That is the only thing that helps you in your career."

He added that eliminating distractions allowed him to approach his game with newfound clarity: "Any other thoughts will only manipulate your mindset, push you into overthinking, and pile on unnecessary pressure. I realised that those extraneous thoughts aren't necessary. Our job is to step in and win matches for the team. You evolve with time, and I feel it is much easier to play this way when you keep your mind clear."

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