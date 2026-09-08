Tilak Varma will resume Day 4's play alongside Chama V Milind, who is a handy batter with a first-class average of 25. Tripurana Vijay, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is up next, and he is also a decent bat, with a first-class average of 16.

The final two batters for South Zone will be senior India pacer Mohammed Siraj and fellow seamer MD Niddhesh.