East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy Final Live: Captain Tilak Varma holds the key as South Zone aim to pull off a historic escape against East Zone on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. South Zone were reeling at 242/6 at the close of play on Tuesday, still trailing East Zone's mammoth first-innings total of 708 by 466 runs. Tilak was batting on 56 alongside Chama Milind (2*) at Stumps. Bengal pacers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar sent a strong message to the Indian selectors, striking twice each to help the Ishan Kishan-led side tighten their grip on the match. (Live Scorecard)
East Zone vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Scorecard: Follow Live Updates from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Duleep Trophy Final LIVE: Play about to start
We are about five minutes away from the start of play on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final between East Zone and South Zone. A mouth-watering battle awaits us, with Tilak Varma set to face off against veteran pacer Mohammed Shami with the new ball.
Duleep Trophy Final LIVE: The batters left for South Zone
Tilak Varma will resume Day 4's play alongside Chama V Milind, who is a handy batter with a first-class average of 25. Tripurana Vijay, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, is up next, and he is also a decent bat, with a first-class average of 16.
The final two batters for South Zone will be senior India pacer Mohammed Siraj and fellow seamer MD Niddhesh.
Duleep Trophy Final LIVE: Ishan Kishan's foundation
East Zone captain and wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan laid the foundation for their dominant position on the first two days of the final, slamming a sensational 270. He received excellent support from the likes of Kumar Kushagra (101), Shikhar Mohan (85) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (72), as well as good contributions from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Anukul Roy and Md Kounain Qureshi.
Not a single South Zone batter has even managed to score more than Easwaran, so far.
Duleep Trophy Final LIVE: Will Tilak receive support from tail?
If the match ends in a draw, the team holding the first innings lead will win the game. For South Zone to take the lead, captain Tilak Varma will have to put up one of the best innings of his cricket career, as they have just four wickets left and still need 467 runs to cross East Zone's first innings score of 708.
Duleep Trophy Final Live: New Ball Due Soon
With the second new ball only a few overs away from being due, East Zone could run riot in the morning session at Chepauk. However, it would be interesting to see if skipper Ishan Kishan enforces the follow-on on South Zone or decides to bat for the second time. Remember, even in case of a draw, East Zone will win the Duleep Trophy title if they manage to claim a first-innings lead.
Duleep Trophy Final Live: Shami-Mukesh Threat Looms On South Zone
Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar have been exceptional in the first innings for East Zone, picking up two wickets each. The two are expected to start the proceedings with the ball on Day 4 too, hoping to make use of the early morning conditions at Chepauk and put the game to bed.
Duleep Trophy Final Live, Day 4: Tilak Varma Key For South Zone
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy 2026-27 final at Chepauk. Chasing East Zone's first innings total of 708 runs, South Zone were reduced to 242/6 by stumps on Day 3. Skipper Tilak Varma's unbeaten knock of 56 off 133 balls has kept South Zone in the fight, though only marginally. Chama V Milind in company, South Zone have a mountain to climb on Day 4.