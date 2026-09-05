 East Zone vs South Zone LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy Final 2026: All Eyes On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi As East Zone Opt To Bat | Cricket News
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East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Updates: East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat against South Zone in the final of the prestigious Duleep Trophy, with the match starting on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. East Zone are seeking their first Duleep Trophy title since 2012-13, when they defeated Central Zone in the final to lift their second trophy, while South have been far more successful, having won 12 titles, with their last coming in 2023. The clash is set to see several India internationals battle for the trophy before attention turns to international cricket. Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal have joined the South Zone squad for the final. Meanwhile, India's T20I specialists Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are also set to be in action in the final. (Live Scorecard) (Catch Ball By Ball Updates Here)

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1:

Sep 06, 2026 09:15 (IST)
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Duleep Trophy Final Live: Toss

East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan wins the toss and opts to bat against South Zone in the final match of Duleep Trophy 2026 on Sunday in Chennai.

Sep 06, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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Duleep Trophy Final Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Duleep Trophy final match between East Zone and South Zone, straight from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

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Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score Cricket Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Ishan Kishan Tilak Varma Mohammed Siraj Devdutt Padikkal Mohammad Shami Ahmed Mohammad Shami East Zone vs South Zone, Final
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