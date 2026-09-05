East Zone vs South Zone, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Updates: East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan won the toss and opted to bat against South Zone in the final of the prestigious Duleep Trophy, with the match starting on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. East Zone are seeking their first Duleep Trophy title since 2012-13, when they defeated Central Zone in the final to lift their second trophy, while South have been far more successful, having won 12 titles, with their last coming in 2023. The clash is set to see several India internationals battle for the trophy before attention turns to international cricket. Mohammed Siraj and Devdutt Padikkal have joined the South Zone squad for the final. Meanwhile, India's T20I specialists Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi are also set to be in action in the final. (Live Scorecard) (Catch Ball By Ball Updates Here)

Here are the LIVE Scores and Updates from East Zone vs South Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Day 1: