Days ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, fantasy sports platform Dream11 has decided to back out as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team, sources told NDTV. The latest development comes after the recent passing of the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025' in the Indian Parliament, which bans real-money gaming platforms like Dream11. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dream11 have not yet made an official statement about the sponsorship deal, it has been learnt that the fantasy sports platform is not willing to continue its deal.

In fact, there is a strong possibility that Dream11 will not be the lead sponsor for Team India at the Asia Cup 2025.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that the board will follow the laws of the country.

"If it's not permissible, we'll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government," Saikia said.

It has also been learnt that the BCCI is expected to invite new bids for the jersey sponsorship rights.

If the BCCI is unable to get a new sponsorship before the Asia Cup, which starts September 9, the Indian team will play the tournament without a lead sponsor.

Sources also revealed that while the Indian team's Asia Cup jerseys, featuring Dream11, have already been printed, the same won't be used for the event.

Dream11 had joined hands with the BCCI in 2023, signing a deal worth Rs 358 crore, comprising Rs 3 crore per home match and Rs 1 crore per away game.

Talking about Asia Cup, the continental event is set to start on September 9, with the final set to be played on 28th of the month. The tournament will take place in the United Arab Emirates with the matches taking place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India announced a 15-member squad for the event and a list of five reserved. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side with Shubman Gill being his deputy.