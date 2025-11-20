The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, 2 December, with the six-team, 34-match tournament concluding with the final on Sunday, 4 January 2026. Indian stars join the league this season, with seasoned players like Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand set to take the field, adding a strong homegrown presence. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, 2 December, with six teams competing in 34 matches, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, 4 January 2026. The opening clash will see defending champions Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers at the Dubai International Stadium. The much-anticipated fixture, a rematch of the high-octane Season 3 finale, will begin at 8:00 pm IST.

Indian stars such as Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla, and Unmukt Chand join the league this season, bringing a strong homegrown presence to one of cricket's fastest-growing global tournaments. They will share the stage with international powerhouses including Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, and Sam Curran, making this season a true showcase of world-class talent.

The six-team tournament will once again feature a total of 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

Following the tournament opener, Sharjah Warriorz-who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history in Season 3-will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (sixth on the points table in Season 3) in the second match of the tournament, the first of the season at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table will enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash-the tournament finale-which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 4 January, from 8:00 pm IST.

Reflecting on the schedule announcement, Laxmi Shetty, Head of Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: "We are thrilled to bring the fourth season of DP World ILT20 and promise an electrifying experience to cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India. By delivering the tournament in multiple languages, we are making the thrill of ILT20 Season 4 more inclusive and accessible than ever. With the presence of the world's finest and most popular players, six leading sporting franchises, and iconic stadiums, we are confident this season will further solidify the league's stature as one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world."

The tournament will be broadcast on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai SD, Zee Cinemalu, and the OTT platform Zee5.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 – Tournament schedule – all timings are local timings – IST:

Tuesday, 2 December – Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Wednesday, 3 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Thursday, 4 December – Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Friday, 5 December – Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Saturday, 6 December – Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Sunday, 7 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates – 3:30pm IST, Sharjah

Sunday, 7 December – Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Monday, 8 December – Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Tuesday, 9 December – MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 10 December – Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Thursday, 11 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Friday, 12 December – Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Saturday, 13 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 14 December – MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 14 December – Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Monday, 15 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants - 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Tuesday, 16 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 17 December – Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Thursday, 18 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Friday, 19 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Saturday, 20 December – MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 3:30pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Saturday, 20 December – Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Sunday, 21 December – Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – 3:30pm IST, Sharjah

Sunday, 21 December – Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Monday, 22 December – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, 23 December – MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 24 December – Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Thursday, 25 December – Rest Day

Friday, 26 December – Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Saturday, 27 December – MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, 28 December – Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Monday, 29 December – Rest Day

Tuesday, 30 December – Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) – 8:00pm IST, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, 31 December – Rest Day

Thursday, 1 January – Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) – 8:00pm IST, Dubai

Friday, 2 January – Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) – 8:00pm IST, Sharjah

Saturday, 3 January – Rest Day

Sunday, 4 January – Final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2) – 8:00pm IST, Dubai