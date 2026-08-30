India's 2026 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently out of the team, came up with an honest admission regarding his poor performance in ODI cricket. The right-handed batter went on to play 37 matches in the format and scored 773 runs at an average of 25.76 and a strike rate of 105.02. Suryakumar's highest score in ODIs is 72 not out. In a recent interview, the star T20 player spoke his heart out and revealed what went wrong for him in the 50-over format.

Suryakumar admitted that he didn't put in the hard work required of him in the one-day format. His last ODI appearance for India came in November 2023, during the Cricket World Cup final against Australia.

"I am preparing with the mindset that I want to play cricket, and I know how to play this (T20) format. I don't want to talk about ODI cricket, maine bohot try kiya (I tried that a lot), but I didn't understand it," said Suryakumar in an interview with former India player Aakash Chopra.

According to Suryakumar Yadav, ODI cricket is the most difficult format from a batter's perspective.

"Definitely, I am disappointed with myself regarding my performance in one-day cricket. I feel I didn't work that much on my ODI game, which was required. I feel it is the most difficult format to play as a batter. In ODIs, you have to bat a bit like in Tests. You see off the bowlers slowly. You give them respect. You build the innings gradually. You play with a strike rate of 50, then increase it to 75 and then to 100, and then you take it to 130-140. I could not crack it. Though I knew I was going to bat at No. 5 or 6, I did not work hard enough to understand this format. By the time I blinked, 20-25 matches had passed by," he said.

"No one is to blame for it. Only I am taking the blame. I think I didn't work hard enough," Suryakumar concluded.

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