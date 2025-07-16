Young Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi is rising through the ranks with his dominating show in the world of cricket. At the age of 13-years, the left-handed batter hogged lime light for being picked for a mammoth sum of Rs 1.1 crore at IPL 2025 auction that was held in November last year. He got his opportunity in the T20 extravaganza this year and stunned all with his batting ability. Suryavanshi, who by then became 14 years old, scored 252 runs in 7 mathces, while also becoming the fastest Indian to score a century in IPL history. He achieved the feat in just 35 balls.

As IPL concluded, Suryavanshi continued to spread his charm in under-19 cricket. He shone with scores of 48, 45, 86, 143 and 33 in the Youth ODI series against England before smashing 14 and 56 in the 1st Youth Test against the side.

At such a young age, Suryavanshi has already got a superb fan following. Commenting on the popularity that the player is getting, many users on social media said that he should not suffer the same fate as Prithvi Shaw's.

Shaw also emerged as one of the rising batting sensations in India, but lost his fame with time after failing to live up to the expectations.

He should continue this, not spoil like Prithvi — Chittaranjan Kumar (@chitta2019) July 16, 2025

This to much fan following and paparazzi at this young age can lead to bad performance in future. We have already seen an example of Prithwi shaw. — (@Real_Talks_Ind) July 15, 2025

Time se pehle limelight...dusra prithvi na bann jaaye bs — Vishal Mishra (@vforvishall) July 15, 2025

Recently, two girls by the name of Aanya and Rivaa travelled for 6 hours just to get a picture with Suryavanshi. Both girls wore the Rajasthan Royals shirt as they met the 14-year-old India star.

Even the official X (Twitter) highlighted the incredible fan story on social media.

"Proof why we have the best fans. Drove for 6 hours to Worcester. Wore their Pink. Cheered for Vaibhav & Team India. Aanya and Rivaa, as old as Vaibhav himself, had a day to remember," Rajasthan Royals' handle wrote.

