The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesn't allow Indian players to feature in overseas T20 leagues and it is not going to change in the foreseeable future. De Villiers sees a lot of merit in BCCI's stance. "I would love to see it happening very soon but you don't see Indian players being released for leagues around the world. So I don't know if that will ever change. And rightfully so. I mean, the BCCI has a very clear plan with the players, they want to win World Cups," AB de Villiers said.

"They want to make sure the players have the exposure they need and obviously there's no league better than than the IPL. Once some of the leagues maybe knock on their door, you never know."

De Villiers is part of the SA20 commentary panel. The inaugural competition has taken an eight-day break to accommodate the ODI series betweens hosts South Africa and England, highlighting the scheduling challenges faced by boards.

"I don't think it is (break) ideal to be honest. So difficult to get the scheduling right and keep everyone happy. We want to see countries take each other on. It is the ultimate form of viewership but with all these leagues the excitement is there and it is financially healthy.

"It is very difficult for the ICC and everyone to make sure that the scheduling benefits everyone. I honestly don't know what the answer is," said de Villiers.

