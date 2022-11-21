Numerous records tumbled during the Vijay Hazare Trophy clash between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. Playing in Bangalore, Tamil Nadu posted 506/2 in 50 overs and registered the highest-ever total in a List-A match. With this record, they surpassed England who had posted 498 runs in an ODI against the Netherlands. Apart from this, Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagdeesan also achieved a rare feat as he smashed his fifth consecutive century and became the first player in the history of cricket to do so. Ever since this historic moment took place, wishes from all over the country have been pouring in and many former cricketers came forward to congratulate Tamil Nadu and Jagdeesan on their achievements.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared a series of tweets in which he congratulated Jagdeesan and Sai Sudarasan, but he also questioned the organisers for making Arunachal Pradesh play against an elite team like Tamil Nadu.

"WORLD RECORD alert! What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200. Couldn't be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5. Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it. Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy,” tweeted Karthik.

WORLD RECORD alert



What an amazing effort by @Jagadeesan_200 . Couldn't be happier for him. Big things await #5outta5



Sai Sudarshan what an amazing tournament so far. This opening combo is killing it .



Well done boys @TNCACricket #VijayHazareTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 21, 2022

In an another tweet, Karthik wrote: "Also on another side note. Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase. It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off! Can't they have a separate group and then qualify?”

Also on another side note



Does it make sense to have the north east teams play the elite teams in the league phase .

It just topples the run rates of teams and imagine if a match against one of these teams gets rained off!



Can't they have a separate group and then qualify ? — DK (@DineshKarthik) November 21, 2022

Vijay Hazare Trophy consists of 38 teams, divided into five groups. Every group features a team from the Northeast region and so far none of them has won a single match in the tournament.

Coming to the match, put to bat first, Tamil Nadu thrashed the Arunachal bowlers as Jagdeesan and Sudarasan smashed 277 and 154 runs respectively. They went on to build an opening stand of 416 runs in just 38.3 overs and this partnership is now the highest-ever in the history of List A cricket.

Sudharsan was dismissed after playing a knock of 154 runs off just 102 balls , consisting of 19 fours and 2 sixes and Jagdeesan was sent back by Chetan Anand. Later, Baba Indrajith and Baba Aprajith anchored the innings and took Tamil Nadu's total of 506/2 in 50 overs.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Chasing 507, Arunachal Pradesh could not even inch closer as they were bundled out at 71. For Tamil Nadu, Manimaran Siddharth took five wickets while M Mohammed and R Silambarasan took two wickets each.

Featured Video Of The Day

Football Fever In Kerala; Players' Large Cut-Outs Of Players Displayed Across City