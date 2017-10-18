 
Diwali 2017: From Virender Sehwag To David Warner, Wishes Pour In For Indian Fans

Updated: 18 October 2017 23:36 IST

Many of the athletes urged people to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wished the fans. © Twitter

Several cricketers and other sportspersons have urged fans to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali and wished them in their own style. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and wrote: "May this Diwali dispel all the darkness from your life & you be blessed with love & happiness. May your path always be lit. Jai Shri Ram",.

One of the most popular festivals of the country - Diwali signifies the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

Australian cricketer David Warner posted a photo on his Instagram account and wished the country on the occasion.

 

Happy Diwali to my friends and fans in India. ????

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

Australia captain Steve Smith also posted a message for Indian fans.

 

Happy Diwali to all my friends and fans in India #homeawayfromhome

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

Several other cricketers and other athletes also took to social media to greet the people of the country.

Even as the sale of firecrackers during Diwali has increasingly becomes an undesirable element, many cricketers have also come up in support and urged fans to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali this year.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and posted a video message for his fans. "Say no to crackers, let's celebrate a pollution free Diwali ?? #saynotocrackers #pollutionfree," Yuvraj's post read. In the video message, the India all-rounder recalled the trouble he had last year due to pollution.

The Supreme Court had ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers during Diwali, as it restored a November 2016 order banning the sale and stocking of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR).

 

