The Legends Pro T20 League has increased the fan excitement by announcing the next set of players to be participating in the league. The latest additions to the league are Dinesh Karthik, Shaun Marsh, Amit Mishra, Vinay Kumar, and Monty Panesar. These legends will feature in the league's inaugural edition in Goa, bringing proven match-winning pedigree and strong fan appeal.

Dinesh Karthik has long been one of India's most dependable finishers, and his unforgettable 29* in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy final remains one of the finest T20 cameos ever played. Fans last saw him in action in 2024, when he concluded a memorable T20 career defined by timely hitting and reliable wicketkeeping.

"Representing India over the years has given me memories I will always cherish, and returning to the field in this format feels incredibly special. The Legends Pro T20 League is bringing together players who have shared dressing rooms, rivalries, and memories for years, and I am thrilled to be part of it. Playing in front of passionate crowds again, in a vibrant venue like Goa, is something I am truly looking forward to. I hope the fans enjoy the cricket as much as we are going to enjoy being back out there," said Dinesh Karthik.

Shaun Marsh etched his name into India's premier T20 league by becoming its first-ever Orange Cap winner. Known for his effortless timing and consistency at the top of the order, he remains one of Australia's most trusted white-ball performers. His return to India is set to delight fans who have long missed his elegant batting style.

"Coming back to India after such a long time is something I am genuinely looking forward to. I have always loved the energy and warmth of the fans here and I have truly missed that atmosphere. The Legends Pro T20 League gives me a wonderful chance to reconnect with the people and the game that I have enjoyed playing so much in this country. I can't wait to be back on the field," said Shaun Marsh.

Amit Mishra, one of India's most skilful leg-spinners, is the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in India's top T20 tournament, each for a different team, showcasing his knack for delivering crucial breakthroughs and his wealth of match-winning experience.

"Having dedicated 25 years to professional cricket, this truly feels like my second innings in the game, and I couldn't be more thrilled. To be a part of the Legends Pro T20 League and compete alongside some of the greatest names in the sport is exciting. And to do it in one of my most favourite destinations in India, Goa, is the perfect setting for this incredible challenge." said Amit Mishra.

Vinay Kumar, remembered for his accuracy and match-winning spells in domestic and franchise cricket, brings further strength and experience to the Legends Pro T20 League.

"It's a genuine joy to be a part of the Legends Pro T20 League. At the end of the day, a sportsman always wants to be fit and playing, and leagues like these are fantastic. They not only help us stay close to the game we love and the dressing room environment, but also provide that competitive platform that motivates us all to keep ourselves fit and ready for the game," said Vinay Kumar.

Monty Panesar, one of England's most admired left-arm spinners, brings global appeal and a wealth of match experience to the Legends Pro T20 League.

"Playing cricket in India has always been a tremendous experience, right since my debut here in 2006. My love for this country is immense, and the passion of the Indian fans is truly unmatched anywhere in the world. They bring an incredible energy to the game. I simply can't wait to get back on the pitch and team up with such an iconic lineup of athletes in the Legends Pro T20 League." said Monty Panesar.

The inaugural edition of the Legends Pro T20 League will take place in Goa from 26 January to 4 February 2026, at the newly launched 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium. The tournament features six franchise teams and 90 legendary players, organised in a tightly structured format designed to deliver competitive, high-quality cricket.

Fans can expect thrills and excitement as these icons take centre stage alongside other big names, including Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Dale Steyn and Shane Watson. With this announcement, along with the previous ones, a total of 9 out of the 90 players have now been confirmed. Further player announcements and team details will be shared as the countdown to the debut edition continues.

