Yet another Pakistan Super League (PSL) press conference saw an Indian Premier League (IPL) question leave everyone stunned on Sunday. Former New Zealand cricketer Jacob Oram, who is coaching the Islamabad United team, was asked to draw his conclusions on a comparative statement made between the two T20 leagues on either side of the border by South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw. Oram, however, was left in stitches when the reporter finished his question.

Rossouw had called IPL a longer tournament, in comparison to PSL, while also suggesting that since there are many Bollywood owners in the Indian league, it feels like a movie.

Reporter: Recently, Rilee Rossouw said the Pakistan Super League is a more competitive and compact league, and IPL feels like a movie rather than actual cricket. So what's your thought on it?

Jacob Oram: Did you say like a movie? (laughing)

Reporter: I didn't say it, Rilee Rossouw did.

Jacob Oram: "Similar tournaments but very different. The IPL is twice as long, but I haven't coached in the IPL, I have only played there. That was a long time ago. It has grown into a bit of a behemoth. In terms of coaching, this is my first opportunity in the PSL, and I am loving it. The Islamabad United group, from the staff to the players to everyone, has been so welcoming. I would love to have crowds here, for the atmosphere and the vibe, but I understand the reasons why they are not here. Everything else is well looked after, well catered for. So far, so good here, loving it. We are very happy to be here."

Another day, another question about the IPL in the PSL 2026.



This is getting embarrassing now, how hard is it to ask journalists not to bring up the IPL?



Even Jacob Oram was laughing today. pic.twitter.com/zNt2CYe40m — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) April 12, 2026

Since the PSL 2026 season started, a clear pattern in press conferences has been seen. Journalists often try to get foreign players or coaches to say something positive about the PSL at the expense of the IPL (or at least rank PSL higher).

On another occasion, Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis was asked if he "regretted" the decision to leave PSL midway for the IPL last year. The wicket-keeper batter chose not to respond to the question at all.

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