"Did Warnie Ever Want A Rest": Nathan Lyon's Stinging Response To Shane Warne

Nathan Lyon ridiculed Shane Warne's suggestion that he should be rested for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney so that leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut for Australia in Test cricket. Hosts Australia clinched the three-match by thrashing New Zealand by 247 runs in Melbourne on Sunday, which gave them an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series -- making the final Test in Sydney a mere formality. However, Nathan Lyon is not ready to give away his place in the team so easily and questioned Warne's suggestion by asking the legendary spinner if he ever wanted "a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?"

"Just giving Mitchell Swepson a taste of it, giving him a chance, I reckon it will pay dividends in the long run," Warne had told Fox Cricket.

"It might hurt at the moment for someone to give up a Test match; Nathan Lyon or one of the quicks because it's the last Test of the summer.

But Lyon, who took four wickets in New Zealand's second innings during the second Test at the MCG, said that there was no chance of him "resting".

"Did Warnie ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?" he asked, noting the lack of opportunity given to Warne's leg-spin rival at the height of their careers.

"I won't be resting. I haven't met any Australian cricketers that would like to be rested.

"It's that hard playing Test cricket, but it's that rewarding as well so every opportunity you get to play cricket for Australia it means the world to us.

"So I can't imagine Mitch Starc, Pat (Cummins) or Patto (James Pattinson) putting his hand up to say I need a rest."

Swepson, who has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58, was a member of Australia's Test squad for tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017 but has yet to make his debut.

Lyon said if both of them played, he would be more than happy.

"Mitch has been bowling brilliantly for Queensland," he said. "He's a great fella to start off with, but he gives it a rip and that's what I really love to see.

"I'm a big fan of Mitch, it's great to see him in and around our squad so he gets his chance and fingers crossed we can have a great combination together."

(With AFP inputs)