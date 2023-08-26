Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw is often subjected to body shaming by various trolls on social media. While his batting performance continues to improve, some of the critics are certainly not happy with how the player is maintaining his body. However, Shaw doesn't hesitate from replying to the trolls. A savage reply from Shaw to one of the trolls is going viral on social media. The fans claimed that the reply from the India star came after the troll body-shamed Shaw.

Here is the comment and reply:

Here is how fans reacted to it:

NDTV could not independently find the concerned reply on Shaw's Instagram post though.

Earlier, Shaw had taken to social media to share a cryptic post as he recovers from a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury that he sustained during his English county stint. He posted a picture of his injured leg along with the caption - "People give hands when you step up in life, and always leaves (sic) it when you go down from steps."

Shaw was impressive during his short stint with Northamptonshire. However, he picked up the injury and according to reports, he will need a minimum of two months to make a complete return.

The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings. His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

(With PTI Inputs)