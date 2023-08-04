The International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023, are due to take place between August 18 till 27 in Birmingham. Ajay Kumar Reddy, captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team said, despite winning so many world cups,"we are struggling with funding." The sports taking place during the event are Archery, Chess, Cricket, Blind Football, Partially Sighted Football, Women's Football, Goalball (Male/Female), Judo, Powerlifting, Showdown, Ten Pin Bowling, and Tennis.

"We will try to win gold in the World Games and will make India proud. To play sports, financial support is required. Despite winning so many world cups, we are struggling with funding. We need funds to improve the facilities. I am happy with my team, they are doing very well," Ajay Kumar Reddy told ANI.

He added, "The Blind cricket team has won many World Cups but still, we are struggling with financial support. We have a contract with IndusInd Bank for a few more years but what after the contract ends."

Reddy said, "My team is very good for the last 10 years. The seniors are supporting all the new team members that have joined recently. There is a positive environment in the team."

"Once the BCCI made a DCA committee which was a good initiative we got financial backing from them," said Reddy, captain of the Indian Blind Cricket Team.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Thursday showered his support to the Indian Blind Cricket Teams (both men's and women's) as the squads gear up for the upcoming International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games 2023 in Birmingham.

Aakash Chopra urged everyone to come together and support the Indian Blind Cricket teams as the squads "embark on a momentous journey" to make the nation proud.

"Heartiest Congratulations to India Men's and Women's Blind Cricket Teams as they gear up to feature in World Games 2023, Birmingham. Let's show unwavering support and cheer for our Indian contingent as they embark on this momentous journey," Aakash Chopra tweeted.

The teams for the World Games 2023 in Birmingham were selected during the selection trials that were held in Bengaluru in May this year.

Indian men will arrive in London for the World Games on August 14 and a day later will play a practice match after celebrating Independence Day.

Three days later on August 17, the Indian women's team will arrive at the tournament's venue. Both teams will play their first match on August 20.

While the Indian men's team will kickstart their journey against Pakistan, the women's team will take on Australia in their first match.