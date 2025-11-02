Jemimah Rodrigues has endured a Women's World Cup 2025 of massive ups and downs. Prior to her match-winning century against Australia in the semi-final, Jemimah had endured a topsy-turvy tournament, going in and out of the playing XI and shuffling between No. 3 and No. 5 in the batting order. Uncertainty isn't something Jemimah is unfamiliar with, as she had been dropped at the last minute ahead of the previous World Cup in 2022. On this aspect, Jemimah had earlier revealed how star men's batter Rohit Sharma had inspired her to keep going and the advice he had shared with her.

Rohit, much like Jemimah, had suffered the fate of being dropped unexpectedly ahead of a World Cup. While Jemimah missed out on the Cricket World Cup 2022 squad, Rohit had been dropped from the Indian side on the eve of the Cricket World Cup 2011, which India went on to win.

Jemimah had recalled that Rohit had shared with her how he had fallen into depression after the World Cup snub.

"He (Rohit Sharma) was like, 'No, a lot of people came up to me at that time and said a lot of things but nobody knew what I was going through'," Jemimah had revealed, speaking about Rohit's experience, in an episode of Breakfast with Champions.

"There was only one person, Yuvraj Singh, who came up to him (Rohit), took him out for dinner and there was nobody else. He said he was depressed for a month," Jemimah had recalled.

"He said 'I was crying inside', but I was literally in tears," Jemimah had said.

Jemimah had also revealed the priceless advice given to her by Rohit, who went on to establish himself as one of India's finest ODI batters after the World Cup snub.

"He said, 'Tough times will happen but you know it is what you do next. Make sure when you get the next opportunity, you are ready for it. It happens, doesn't happen, it's fine.' And that stuck with me. I don't have to prove to anyone or anything. I just have to play for the pure joy of the game," Jemimah had said.

While Rohit missed out on lifting the World Cup on home soil in 2023, Jemimah has the chance to fulfil her dreams of the trophy on Sunday. India face South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, with a new champion guaranteed.