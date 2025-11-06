India all-rounder Amanjot Kaur is winning hearts after she loaned her Women's World Cup winner's medal to injured batter Pratika Rawal during the team's photoshoot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Wednesday. Despite being India's second-highest run-scorer during the victorious Women's World Cup campaign, Pratika did not receive her medal due to ICC regulations.

However, pictures from the photoshoot went viral on social media, showing Pratika wearing a medal. It is worth noting that Amanjot, who was standing in the back row, was not wearing a medal herself.

In all likelihood, it was Amanjot who generously loaned her World Cup medal to Pratika for the team photoshoot with the Prime Minister.

- Pratika Rawal with the winning medalas Amanjot Kaur gave her the medal during the photoshoot pic.twitter.com/VxQCO9Ca9N — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) November 6, 2025

As per ICC regulations, the winner's medal is awarded to the 15-member squad. While Pratika was part of the squad at the start of the competition, she was replaced by Shafali after her injury. Shafali, who won the Player Of The Match in the final, received one while Pratika missed out.

A similar incident happened with former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie during the 2003 Men's World Cup. He played four games in Australia's victorious campaign and took 8 wickets. However, he was replaced by Nathan Bracken after picking up an injury and missed out on the winner's medal.

Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 due to an ankle injury, could hardly contain her emotions after watching her team lift the coveted trophy with a 52-run win over South Africa in the final on Sunday night.

Pratika, who had been in sublime form before her injury during India's final group-stage clash against Bangladesh, was replaced by Shafali Verma - the star of the final - whose fluent 87 helped India post a commanding 298/7 in 50 overs.

