DEL vs GUJ Live Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy: Superstar India batter Virat Kohli has made an excellent start for Delhi against Gujarat in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Explosive opener Priyansh Arya has departed for just 1, leading to Kohli's early entry into the creae. Kohli made a superb return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after nearly 15 years on Wednesday, slamming a masterful 131 off 101 balls to steer Delhi to victory against Andhra. All eyes will be on the 38-year-old again. However, Delhi also boast Rishabh Pant, who is captaining the side, as well as well-known IPL stars like Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni. (Live Scorecard)