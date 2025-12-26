Story ProgressBack to home
Delhi vs Gujarat Live Score Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy: 4, 6, 4 - Virat Kohli Dealing In Boundaries, Nears 50 For Delhi
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates: Virat Kohli has made a fiery start to his innings for Delhi against Gujarat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
DEL vs GUJ Live Updates Vijay Hazare Trophy: Superstar India batter Virat Kohli has made an excellent start for Delhi against Gujarat in their Vijay Hazare Trophy clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Explosive opener Priyansh Arya has departed for just 1, leading to Kohli's early entry into the creae. Kohli made a superb return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after nearly 15 years on Wednesday, slamming a masterful 131 off 101 balls to steer Delhi to victory against Andhra. All eyes will be on the 38-year-old again. However, Delhi also boast Rishabh Pant, who is captaining the side, as well as well-known IPL stars like Nitish Rana and Ayush Badoni. (Live Scorecard)
Match 38, Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2025/26, Dec 26, 2025
DEL
18/1 (4.2)
GUJ
BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru
Gujarat won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.15
Arpit Rana
2* (8)
Virat Kohli
14 (11)
Delhi vs Gujarat, Vijay Hazare Trophy Live
