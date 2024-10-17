Delhi Capitals, like most of the other franchises, is likely to opt for three retentions -- skipper Rishabh Pant (18 crore), all-rounder Axar Patel (Rs 14 crore) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 11 crore), as per a report by PTI. Former India left-hander Hemang Badani is emerging as a front-runner in the race to become the chief coach of Delhi Capitals, while pacer Munaf Patel's name is doing the rounds for a role in the support staff of the franchise. DC had parted ways with Australian Ricky Ponting as head coach a few weeks ago owing to his availability issues. Ponting had been with the team since 2018.

"DC management is looking at quality home-grown coaches and Hemang and Munaf's names have cropped up. A final decision is yet to be taken but in case of Munaf, it could be bowling coach's job," an IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity

Since five retentions would cost Rs 75 crore, it is believed that Jake-Fraser McGurk, who was last year's breakaway star, and South African Tristan Stubbs, two of their major foreign contributors could be picked with the Right To Match (RTM) cards if their price tags are within team's budget.

On Badani's name coming up as the head coach, it could be a case of change of management for the next two years where GMR, one of the co-owners, the other being JSW, would be running the show.

The two co-owners are believed to have an agreement on micro-managing the team two years each at a time.

Badani has earlier worked with Brian Lara in Sunrisers Hyderabad but if he gets the job, then it will be a very big break for him.

The former Tamil Nadu batter played four Tests and 40 ODIs between 2001-2004 with an ODI hundred against Australia during the epic 2001 bilateral series being the highlight of his career.

Advertisement

He would be expected to guide DC to its first ever IPL title which has eluded the side since the inception of the league in 2008.

Delhi has reached only one final, back in 2020, when it lost to Mumbai Indians in the final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)