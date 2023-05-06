Delhi Capitals star South African bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the team's clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on Saturday. An official statement released by the DC ahead of their crucial clash against RCB, shed light on Nortje's absence. The pace bowler had to leave for South Africa due to a personal emergency. He left for South Africa on Friday night due to which he won't be available for Saturday's clash.

"Owing to a personal emergency, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje had to leave for South Africa late on Friday night. He will be unavailable for this evening's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore," read Delhi Capitals' statement.

The 29-year-old speedster recently reached the milestone of 100 T20 matches during DC's match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the home arena of Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In his 100th T20 match, Nortje gave away 35 runs in four overs and failed to take any wickets. He ended up with an economy rate of 8.80. He also contributed five runs with the bat.

In 100 T20s, Nortje has taken 134 wickets at an average of 19.97 and an economy rate of 7.38. His best bowling figures in the format are 4/10.

Nortje has been a fundamental figure for DC as in 33 IPL matches so far, he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 22.98 and an economy rate of 8.23, with the best bowling figures of 3/33. His best season for DC was back in 2020, in which he took 22 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 23.27 and an economy rate of 8.39. He was the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and played a key role in DC's runners-up finish.

