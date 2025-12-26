India's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name into global cricket folklore, becoming the first-ever cricketer across men's and women's games to register 1,000 runs and 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. The historic milestone came during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram today, underlining Deepti's status as one of the most complete white-ball cricketers the sport has seen.

With a decisive three-wicket spell, Deepti also rose to joint-highest wicket-taker in women's T20I history, drawing level with Australia's Megan Schutt on 151 wickets. Sri Lanka's Kavisha Dilhari became her landmark 150th scalp, falling in the 14th over.

Deepti has taken 131 matches to get to 151 wickets at an average of 18.73 and a strike rate of 18.43, while Schutt took eight matches fewer to reach the figure at an average of 17.70 and a strike rate of 16.57.

Deepti reached the milestone by dismissing Malsha Shehani in her final over. With that breakthrough, the right-arm spinner also became the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket, taking her overall tally to 333 wickets.

Jhulan Goswami tops the list with 355 wickets, followed by Katherine Sciver-Brunt with 335.

This latest feat further cements Deepti Sharma's legendary standing in white-ball cricket. She was awarded the Player of the Tournament at the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup, where India clinched their maiden world title on home soil. She broke the bank at the Tata Women's Premier League auction, where she was picked up by UP Warriorz for Rs 3.2 crore, the second-highest bid in league history.

India lead the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka 3-0.