The Pakistan men's cricket team suffered arguably its worst defeat ever in the history of Test cricket, going down by 10 wickets against Bangladesh in their own home. The embarrassing loss put Shan Masood and his team under the spotlight, with questions being raised by both fans and former cricketers. Ramiz Raja, one of the finest batters to play for Pakistan, painted a unique 'India Angle' behind the team's defeat against the Bangla Tigers, saying it all started when the Indians bashed Pakistani bowlers in the Asia Cup.

"Firstly, there was a mistake in team selection. You were without a spinner. Secondly, the reputation based on which we rely on our fast bowlers is finished. This debacle, a sort of a confidence crisis, started during the Asia Cup when India bashed our pacers on seaming conditions and then the secret was out to the world that the only way to counter this line-up was to attack. Their speeds have decreased, and so have their skill set.

"The Bangladesh fast bowlers seemed more penetrative while our bowlers were involved in more drama around their wickets. Since Pakistan did not have an out-and-out fast bowler on that track, even Bangladesh, with that line-up stood tall against our pacers with speeds around 125 to 135kmph," Ramiz said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Ramiz didn't just lambast Pakistan's bowling attack but also criticised skipper Shan Masood for 'not reading the conditions well', resulting in a loss to a 'team like Bangladesh'.

"Shan Masood is currently on a losing streak. I felt, in Australian conditions, things are tougher and it was impossible for Pakistan team to win a series there. But you are now losing in home conditions, against a team like Bangladesh, because you did not read the conditions well.

"Neither did the batters apply themselves and the bowlers were horrendous. Masood needs to improve his batting and needs to show that you have some knowledge of the game. He is an experienced skipper, having led in PSL and County matches. I don't know on what basis he picked four pacers for the Rawalpindi track during the month of August," he asserted.

While devaluing Masood's leadership skills, Ramiz urged the Pakistan star to step up and improve his batting, or else, he could be out of the team soon.

"He needs to work on his batting. It's not like he is a great captain and so if he keeps getting out ducks, he would still have his place in the side. Losing makes a huge dent in the team and the morale of the side. You cannot lose the series. Pakistan cricket is already under a lot of pressure. A series loss would mean tension in the dressing room, there will be a lot of criticism and questions raised," he said.