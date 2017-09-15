Dean Jones Takes A Dig At Waqar Younis As An Old Face-Off Is Remembered

Dean Jones reminded Waqar Younis how many runs he had taken him for before being dismissed.

Two legends of the game -- Pakistan's Waqar Younis and Australia's Dean Jones - took fans down the memory lane and revisited one of the greatest moments in the history of cricket between the two nations. Jones shared a video where he was bowled by an in-swinger from Pakistan speedster Waqar. Jones posted the video on Twitter and captioned it by saying: "Just a reminder @waqyounis99 this knock cost you 80 runs before you got me!,".

Just a reminder @waqyounis99 this knock cost you 80 runs be fore you got me! ?? https://t.co/1jqFoWp3BF — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 14, 2017

The footage was from a Benson & Hedges World Series match between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia had opted to bat but lost Mark Taylor (4) early.

Jones, who came at number three, smashed a brilliant 84 off 127 balls before being castled by a lethal in-swinger from Waqar. The Pakistan fast bowler's deadly pace also broke the stump into two.

The dismissal not just stunned the Australian but his teammate David Boon too, who was at the other end.

Just like his fast toe crushers, Waqar took no time to reply to Jones.

"Whatever......did you see what happened behind you," Waqar replied to Jones on Twitter.

Whatever......did you see what happened behind you — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) September 14, 2017

Australia went on to win the match by 32 runs.

Jones played 164 ODIs for his country, scoring 6068 runs at an average of 44.61. He has seven centuries and 46 fifties to his name.

Waqar represented Pakistan in 262 ODIs, claiming 416 wickets. He has 13 five-wicket hauls to his name.