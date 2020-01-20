 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Dean Jones Shares Video Of Elephant Inside Hotel, Gets Epic Reply From Mahela Jayawardene

Updated: 20 January 2020 17:11 IST

Dean Jones shared a video of an elephant sauntering around a hotel lounge and Mahela Jayawardene came up with a cheeky reason as to why it was there.

Dean Jones Shares Video Of Elephant Inside Hotel, Gets Epic Reply From Mahela Jayawardene
Mahela Jayawardene came up with an epic reply to Dean Jones' tweet. © Twitter

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones found a video on Internet of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan hotel and decided to troll former batsmen from the island nation -- Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara. However, Dean Jones fell in his own trap as former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene came up with an epic reply to the Australian's tweet. Sharing a video posted by a Sri Lankan user on Twitter, 58-year-old Dean Jones asked Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara if the elephant in the video was roaming inside one of their hotels.

"@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?" Jones said in a tweet.

The Sri Lankan user had captioned the video, saying: "Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk."

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara was a little gentle in his reply to Jones as he said: "Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano".

However, Jayawardene decided to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: "He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong."

Right-handed batsman Jayawardene made 12650 runs in 448 One-day Internationals and 11814 runs in 149 Test matches for Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of cricket. With 17840 runs across all formats, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Jones played 164 ODIs and 52 Tests for Australia, having scored 6068 and 3631 runs in respective formats.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Mahela Jayawardene Mahela Jayawardene Kumar Sangakkara Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dean Jones shared a video of an elephant sauntering around a hotel lounge
  • Dean Jones decided to troll Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara
  • Mahela Jayawardene came up with a cheeky reason as to why it was there
Related Articles
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians "Closely Monitoring" Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery, Says Mahela Jayawardene
IPL 2020: Trent Boult Can Form Lethal Partnership With Jasprit Bumrah For Mumbai Indians, Says Mahela Jayawardene
IPL 2020: Trent Boult Can Form Lethal Partnership With Jasprit Bumrah For Mumbai Indians, Says Mahela Jayawardene
Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians' Epic Reply To Fan Who Asked If Jasprit Bumrah Was Moving To RCB
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India Coach? Tom Moody Among Challengers
World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene Shares Lasith Malinga
World Cup 2019: Mahela Jayawardene Shares Lasith Malinga's "Most Talked About" Photo
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 New Zealand New Zealand 112
3 South Africa South Africa 102
4 England England 102
5 Australia Australia 102
Last updated on: 08 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.