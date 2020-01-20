Dean Jones Shares Video Of Elephant Inside Hotel, Gets Epic Reply From Mahela Jayawardene

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones found a video on Internet of an elephant roaming inside a Sri Lankan hotel and decided to troll former batsmen from the island nation -- Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara . However, Dean Jones fell in his own trap as former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene came up with an epic reply to the Australian's tweet. Sharing a video posted by a Sri Lankan user on Twitter, 58-year-old Dean Jones asked Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara if the elephant in the video was roaming inside one of their hotels.

"@MahelaJay @KumarSanga2 which one of your hotels is this Wild elephant trying to find a room for a kip?" Jones said in a tweet.

The Sri Lankan user had captioned the video, saying: "Woke up to a text from my mom about how a wild elephant went into a Sri Lankan hotel and gently wandered around while poking stuff with his trunk."

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Sangakkara was a little gentle in his reply to Jones as he said: "Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano".

Come experience our wildlife @ProfDeano — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) January 20, 2020

However, Jayawardene decided to destroy Jones with a hilarious reply, saying: "He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong."

He had come looking for you mate..got the dates wrong. https://t.co/9UxZIYl0wj — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) January 20, 2020

Right-handed batsman Jayawardene made 12650 runs in 448 One-day Internationals and 11814 runs in 149 Test matches for Sri Lanka.

Sangakkara was one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman in the history of cricket. With 17840 runs across all formats, Sangakkara leads the chart of most runs scored by a wicketkeeper-batsman.

Jones played 164 ODIs and 52 Tests for Australia, having scored 6068 and 3631 runs in respective formats.