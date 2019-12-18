 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Kumar Sangakkara Named MCC Captain For Pakistan Tour In 2020

Updated: 18 December 2019 18:50 IST

MCC will send a touring squad to Pakistan next year under the captaincy of president Kumar Sangakkara.

Kumar Sangakkara Named MCC Captain For Pakistan Tour In 2020
Kumar Sangakkara said it is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan. © AFP

Marylebone Cricket Club confirmed on Wednesday they would send a touring squad to Pakistan next year under the captaincy of president Kumar Sangakkara after the recent return of Test cricket to the country. Last week's drawn first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was the first played in Pakistan since 2009, when eight people were killed and several players and officials wounded after militants opened fire on the Sri Lankan team bus on its way to Lahore's Gadaffi Stadium.

The attack plunged Pakistan into sporting isolation during its years-long battle with militancy, with "home" matches played in the United Arab Emirates.

The MCC said they had accepted an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board to send a team to Lahore in February 2020 and would play a number of matches in the city.

"It is hugely important to support cricket in countries such as Pakistan," said the now retired Sangakkara, who was injured in the attack in 2009.

"The PCB has done a tremendous job in rebuilding the international cricketing landscape since the tragic events of 2009."

MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said cricket fans in the country had been starved of seeing their team play at home for a decade.

"Of course the predominant focus has been assessing the relative safety and security considerations, and we are working closely with the PCB to manage a robust security plan to ensure the tour can take place," he said.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said the decision "is further testament that Pakistan is as safe and secure a country as any other cricket-playing nation in the world".

All of MCC's matches will be played at Aitchison College in Lahore.

The second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka starts in Karachi on Thursday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Kumar Sangakkara Kumar Sangakkara Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The MCC said they had accepted an invitation from the PCB
  • Kumar Sangakkara will lead MCC on Pakistan tour next year
  • It is hugely important to support cricket in Pakistan, Sangakkara said
Related Articles
"Important To Be Neat And Tidy Behind The Stumps": Kumar Sangakkara Advises Rishabh Pant
"Important To Be Neat And Tidy Behind The Stumps": Kumar Sangakkara Advises Rishabh Pant
Kumar Sangakkara To Captain MCC Against Essex
Kumar Sangakkara To Captain MCC Against Essex
Kumar Sangakkara Optimistic Sri Lanka Will Stage England Series Despite Attacks
Kumar Sangakkara Optimistic Sri Lanka Will Stage England Series Despite Attacks
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
World Cup 2019: Sourav Ganguly, Sanjay Manjrekar Among Panel Of Commentators
Kumar Sangakkara Named As First Non-British MCC President
Kumar Sangakkara Named As First Non-British MCC President
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.