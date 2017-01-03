 
David Warner's Whirlwind Century Not Fast Enough To Beat Virender Sehwag

Updated: 03 January 2017 10:55 IST

Despite his impressive effort, Warner failed to better former Indian opener Virender Sehwag's record of the earliest 100 in the 1st innings of a Test since 2001.

David Warner brought up his hundred off 78 balls with 17 fours. © AFP

David Warner on Tuesday played one of the finest knocks in recent times as he flayed the Pakistani attack to register his 18th Test century on Day One of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 30-year-old brought up his hundred off 78 balls with 17 fours.

In doing so, the explosive opening batsman became the first Australian since Bradman 87 years ago to score a century in the opening session on the first day of a Test and also became the only person to achieve the feat during a Test match in Australia.

While Warner got to his ton in 26.2 overs, the Delhi batsman reached the three-figure mark in just 25.3 overs against the West Indies in 2006 at St. Lucia.

Warner was out after lunch, caught behind off Wahab Riaz for 113 off 95 balls with 17 fours.

The vice-captain has now scored 5,206 runs in 60 Tests at 49.11.

(With inputs from AFP)

Highlights
  • David Warner gave Australia a flying start on Day 1 of the 3rd Test
  • David Warner scored a century before lunch vs Pakistan
  • Warner is only the fourth Australian batsman to achieve the rare feat
