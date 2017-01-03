3rd Test: David Warner Cracks Ton Before Lunch in Aussie Run Spree

Sydney:

David Warner scripted history on Tuesday as he became the first Australian since the legendary Sir Donald Bradman to crack a ton before lunch on Day 1 of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The star left-hander also became the first-ever batsman to smash a century in the first session of a Test match Down Under. Warner is only the fourth Australian batsman to achieve the rare feat.

Unreal! David Warner brings up an unbelievable hundred at the SCG! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/9EEjuc4kSf — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 3, 2017

In a blazing display, Warner hit five boundaries in the first three overs and brought up the 50-run opening partnership off just 49 balls.

The 30-year-old's half-century came off 42 balls with 10 fours inside the opening hour and the century stand came off 126 balls in 93 minutes with Warner scoring 80.

Earliest 100 in 1st innings of Tests since 2001:

Sehwag, 25.3 overs

Warner, 26.2 (today)

Warner, 30.2

Sehwag, 30.5

Sehwag, 33.5

Sehwag, 34.2 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) January 3, 2017

Warner brought up his 18th Test century and third against Pakistan in 117 minutes and had hit 17 boundaries by lunch.

It shattered his previous fastest century at the Sydney Cricket Ground -- off 82 balls in last year's Test against the West Indies.

Don Bradman was the last to do so with 105 in Leeds in 1930 on his way to 334, with Victor Trumper hitting 103 in Manchester in 1902 and Charlie Macartney scoring 112 at Leeds in 1926.

The only other player to post a Test century before lunch on the first day of a Test was Pakistan's Majid Khan (108) against New Zealand in Karachi in 1976.

At lunch in Sydney after winning the toss, Australia were 126 without loss with Warner hurtling along on 100 off 78 balls with the more sedate Matthew Renshaw on 25 off 84 balls.

