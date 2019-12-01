David Warner was close to breaking the record for the highest Test score , but could not get to the mark as Australia captain Tim Paine declared with the left-handed opener not out on 335. While Brian Lara's record of 400, which came against England in 2004, stays intact as of now, David Warner picked Rohit Sharma as a batsman who can potentially go past the record figures. "I think, one day, if I've to name a player, I reckon it could be Rohit Sharma. Definitely," David Warner was quoted as saying to Fox Sports by news agency PTI.

Rohit Sharma, whose Test career was given a reboot with the team management's decision to back him as an opener, has impressed in his new role, showing that he can do in the longest format of the game what he has consistently delivered in limited overs cricket.

In his first match as an opener, Rohit scored twin centuries, helping India thrash South Africa in their series opener earlier this year. He followed it up with his maiden Test double-century in the third match of the series.

Rohit had already established himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in ODIs and T20Is before making his mark in the longest format, with three ODI double-centuries to his name.

Warner revealed that it was destructive former Indian opener Virender Sehwag who made him think that he could succeed in Test cricket.

Warner had made a name for himself early in his career as a destructive T20 batsman and had not made any first class appearances when he made his debut for Australia.

While playing for Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, Sehwag suggested to Warner that not only could he shine in red ball cricket but perform better in the Tests than in the shorter formats.

"When I met Virender Sehwag while playing for Delhi in the IPL, he sat down to me and said I will be a better Test player than a Twenty 20 player," Warner said.

"I said 'you're out of your mind, I've not played many first-class games'" Warner said.

"(Sehwag) always said to me: 'What, they have some slips and a gully. Cover is open, mid-wicket is just there and mid-off and mid-on are up. You just play your way and you will get off to a flyer and sit there all day and pick them off'," the swashbuckling southpaw said, recounting Sehwag's words of wisdom.

"It's always just sat in the back of my mind. It sounded very easy when we were discussing that," he said.

Needless to say, Warner's Test career got off to a sensational start, as he scored an impressive 123 in his second ever match against New Zealand.

Warner has gone on to score 23 centuries and 30 fifties in the longest format.

(With inputs from PTI)