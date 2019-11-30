 
Tim Paine Trolled For Declaration With David Warner Not Out On 335

Updated: 30 November 2019 15:44 IST

Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine was trolled heavily by the cricket fans after his innings declaration denied David Warner an opportunity to break Brian Lara's world record.

Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner smashed his highest individual Test score on Day 2 of 2nd Test. © AFP

David Warner smashed his highest individual Test score, 335 not out, on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. With this knock, David Warner broke several long-standing records but couldn't break Brian Lara's world record of highest individual score in Test cricket. David Warner was denied this opportunity as Australia skipper Tim Paine declared their first innings at 589/3. Tim Paine declared soon after David Warner surpassed batting legend Don Bradman and Mark Taylor in the list of highest individual score in Tests by an Australian. However, fans didn't like Tim Paine's decision and they started trolling him on Twitter for denying David Warner a golden opportunity of breaking Brian Lara's world record. In no time, they flooded the micro-blogging site with all kinds of memes.

Not just fans, some cricket experts were also left surprised by Paine's decision of declaring the innings with more than three days left in the game.

However, not everyone on the internet was criticising Paine, there were some who appreciated him for putting the team before individual achievements.

Warner's record knock helped him go past Pakistan's Azhar Ali to become the leading run-scorer in the pink-ball Test.

Warner's, 335 not out, was also the highest individual Test score in 2019. The 33-year-old left-handed batsman surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 254 not out with the help of 33 fours and two sixes last month.

Kohli had scored his highest individual Test score in the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa in Pune.

Australia got an early breakthrough as Mitchell Starc got Imam-ul-Haq caught in the slips by David Warner.

Pat Cummins sent Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali packing in the 12th over, reducing the visitors to 22/2.

