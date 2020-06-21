Former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy on Sunday said there is a need to educate youngsters about anti-racism in the same way we emphasise on anti-doping or anti-corruption. In the latest edition of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) online series Interviews Inside Out, players discussed the diversity of the game, challenges players face and what the cricket family can do to commit fully to anti-racism.

Moderated by former West Indies fast bowler and broadcaster Ian Bishop, Interviews Inside Out featured a full and frank discussion on diversity and racism in cricket with two-time ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning captain of the West Indies team - Daren Sammy, former ICC Women's Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup winner from England and broadcaster - Isa Guha, former South Africa all-rounder - JP Duminy, two-time ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner with Australia and leading coach -Tom Moody, and former Pakistan player and broadcaster - Bazid Khan.

"There is a need for education at a systematic level. Just as there is an emphasis on education around anti-doping or anti-corruption, the same emphasis must be given to educating the youth on anti-racism in order to help young cricketers understand diversity in cricket and adapt early on," Sammy said.

Each of the panelists shared their personal experiences on the subject and spoke of solutions that could help create a more inclusive space within the sport. They unanimously agreed on the fact that there is a need for more conversations at multiple levels and more ownership to make a difference in the sport.

"We have a real opportunity with cricket because it does cross different races, backgrounds, and religions, and does bring all of these different people together. It is really a sport that unites everyone. I mean, look at the current England (men''s) team, we stumbled upon this team that is so diverse. But the most important thing for me is representation," Isa Guha said.

"This team represents the UK, so people from Muslim communities, black communities can look at these guys and say, they''ve managed to do it, so can I. The other thing I am proud of, about this team is their intention to learn a lot about each other''s cultures. That for me undoubtedly has led to their success. It was similar for us, Ebony (Ebony Rainford-Brent) and I in the 2009 ICC World Cup," she added.