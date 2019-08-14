 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Dale Steyn Not "Medically Ready" To Be Part Of India Series, Says CSA Acting Director

Updated: 14 August 2019 19:27 IST

Replying to a tweet, Dale Steyn said that the CSA selectors may have missed his number despite the pacer making himself available for selection.

Dale Steyn Not "Medically Ready" To Be Part Of India Series, Says CSA Acting Director
Dale Steyn recently called time on his Test career. © AFP

With South Africa pacer Dale Steyn making his displeasure known at being left out from the T20I squad for the India series, Cricket South Africa (CSA) have issued a statement wherein they have mentioned that Steyn was not medically fit as per the report they had and that was the reason for his exclusion from the T20I squad. "He is not yet medically ready and our information makes that very clear," said CSA's acting director of cricket Corrie van Zyl. Van Zyl also added that Vernon Philander (hamstring) and Theunis de Bruyn (back) are expected to be fit in time for the three-Test series against India in October. 

"Both are on track, but they will have to play one match before the tour to prove that they are fully fit," Van Zyl said. 

Steyn took to Twitter to show his frustration and while replying to a tweet, he said that the CSA selectors may have missed his number despite the pacer making himself available for selection. 

"I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff," the 36-year-old wrote. 

When someone wrote, "The new selectors are obviously saving you for the 'big' games. (Who are the new selectors?)".

The pacer replied, "Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not."

Earlier, announcing his retirement from the longest format of the game, Steyn had said that he finds 'Test Cricket' to be the "best version of the game".

"Today, I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game," Steyn had said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Dale Willem Steyn Dale Steyn South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dale Steyn was not included in South Africa's T20I squad for India tour
  • Dale Steyn made it clear that he made himself available for the selection
  • Dale Steyn recently called time on his Test career
Related Articles
Dale Steyn "Apologises" To Virat Kohli, Takes A Dig At Selectors After T20I Snub
Dale Steyn "Apologises" To Virat Kohli, Takes A Dig At Selectors After T20I Snub
"True Champion": Virat Kohli
"True Champion": Virat Kohli's Special Message For "Pace Machine" Dale Steyn
South Africa Fast Bowler Dale Steyn Announces Retirement From Test Cricket
South Africa Fast Bowler Dale Steyn Announces Retirement From Test Cricket
Dale Steyn Joins Euro T20 Slam As Marquee Player
Dale Steyn Joins Euro T20 Slam As Marquee Player
Faf Du Plessis Blames IPL For Ending Dale Steyn
Faf Du Plessis Blames IPL For Ending Dale Steyn's World Cup 2019 Campaign
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 09 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.