 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Dale Steyn Back In South Africa ODI Squad After Two-Year Absence

Updated: 14 September 2018 21:04 IST

Steyn, 35, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has not played in a one-day international since October 2016.

Dale Steyn Back In South Africa ODI Squad After Two-Year Absence
Steyn is determined to finish his white-ball career by playing in the 2019 World Cup in England. © AFP

Fast bowler Dale Steyn was on Friday named in a 16-man South African squad for three one-day internationals against Zimbabwe, starting on September 30. Steyn, 35, has been plagued by injuries in recent years and has not played in a one-day international since October 2016. But he recently stated his determination to finish his white-ball career by playing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

Steyn made a comeback to international cricket after shoulder and foot injuries when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka in July but he only took two wickets at a cost of 89.50 runs each.

He has subsequently shown a return to form during a stint with English county Hampshire, taking 20 wickets in five first-class matches at an average of 19.10.

Christiaan Jonker, who made 49 in a promising debut in the third and final Twenty 20 international against India in February, is the only newcomer in the one-day squad.

Batsman David Miller and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock have been rested for the one-day series but will play in a three-match Twenty20 series.

Two uncapped batsmen, Gihahn Cloete and Rassie van der Dussen, were included in the Twenty20 squad.

Selection convener Linda Zondi said the squads were part of an ongoing process to assess talent ahead of the World Cup. 

"We still have one-day series after this one against Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka as we get closer to finalising our likely World Cup squad," he said.

Faf du Plessis was named as captain of both squads, subject to fitness assessments. He suffered a shoulder injury in Sri Lanka in August and said on his return to South Africa that he would miss the Zimbabwe series rather than return to action too soon.

Cricket South Africa said in a statement that if Du Plessis was not fully fit a replacement captain would be named nearer the time.

One-day squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Khaya Zondo.

Twenty20 squad: Du Plessis (captain), Gihahn Cloete, Junior Dala, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Robbie Frylinck, Imran Tahir, Jonker, Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Phehlukwayo, Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Fixtures:

September

30 First one-day international, Kimberley

October

3 Second one-day international, Bloemfontein

6 Third one-day international, Paarl

9 First Twenty20 international, East London

12 Second Twenty20 international, Potchefstroom

14 Third Twenty20 international, Benoni

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Team Dale Steyn Cricket
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • David Miller and Quinton de Kock have been rested for the ODI series
  • Faf du Plessis was named as captain of both squads
  • Dale Steyn has not played in an ODI since October 2016
Related Articles
India vs England: Virat Kohli
India vs England: Virat Kohli's India 'Capable Of Anything', Says Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn Set For ODI Swansong At 2019 World Cup
Dale Steyn Set For ODI Swansong At 2019 World Cup
Dale Steyn To Retire From Limited Overs Cricket After 2019 World Cup
Dale Steyn To Retire From Limited Overs Cricket After 2019 World Cup
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis Backs Dale Steyn To Roar Back In Tests
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis Backs Dale Steyn To Roar Back In Tests
Fit-Again Dale Steyn Set For South Africa Test Return
Fit-Again Dale Steyn Set For South Africa Test Return
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 12 September 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.