Dale Steyn To Retire From Limited Overs Cricket After 2019 World Cup

Updated: 26 July 2018 19:50 IST

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has been plagued by injuries over the last couple of years.

Dale Steyn To Retire From Limited Overs Cricket After 2019 World Cup
Dale Steyn said that he would love to continue playing Test cricket after 2019 World Cup. © AFP

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday said that he doesn't see himself play the white-ball cricket for his country after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England and Wales. However, Steyn is hopeful that his experience will help him to earn a place in the South Africa World Cup squad. "I will be trying to get to that World Cup (in England). But after the World Cup, I don't see myself playing white ball cricket for South Africa. By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40," Steyn said.

"If you look at the (SA) batting line-up, our top six have played 1,000 games, but lower half - from eight to eleven who are currently playing - not even 150 games. You need to draw on experience. "I hope that will be my trump card when the selection comes to the World Cup. I may not necessarily play all the time. But I think my experience will help with me just being there," he said.

However, Steyn said that he would love to continue playing Test cricket even after 2019 World Cup. "When it comes to Test cricket, I would like to play as long as possible. I have finally come out of a cloud of injuries. I broke my shoulder and in my first game on return (against India at Cape Town), I landed in a foot hole. It was rotten luck."

"It's quite difficult to come back from a broken shoulder, especially with your bowling arm. I feel that's (injury) gone and now I am fit. I played two Test matches without an injury (against Sri Lanka recently), bowled at good pace and never went off the field because of niggles. It's a big plus," he added. Steyn, however, struggled for wickets against Sri Lanka. He got one each in the two innings of the opening Test and none in the second.

"Wickets are something that's not guaranteed. I am happy I came out 100 percent (fitness wise). That's the biggest cloud I have gotten over, especially after the last two years," he explained.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Dale Steyn Cricket
Highlights
  • Steyn said that he would love to continue playing Test cricket
  • By the time the next World Cup comes, I will be 40, Steyn said
  • I will be trying to get to that World Cup in England, Steyn said
