Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who turned 30 on November 11. This comes amid reports of Samson's trade to CSK from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Cricbuzz has reported that the deal is on track as all three players have agreed to the trade, which could be completed in the next 48 hours. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), CSK wished Samson on his 30th birthday with a heartfelt caption.

"More power to you, Sanju! Wishing you a super birthday!" CSK captioned a picture of Samson.

Samson has been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons. Having joined RR in 2013, he quickly became one of their key players and was retained ahead of the 2014 season, at just 19 years old.

After RR's two-year suspension (2016-17), Samson returned in 2018 and took over the captaincy in 2021. Under his leadership and with the guidance of team director Kumar Sangakkara, RR reached the IPL final in 2022, their first appearance since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.

Samson led the team in 67 matches, winning and losing 33 each. He had his best IPL season in 2024, scoring 531 runs at an average of 48.27 and a strike rate of 153.47. He was retained for Rs 18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, but a side injury midway through the campaign ruled him out of the second half of the tournament, with RR's form collapsing, as they lost close matches. The team finished ninth out of ten.

Samson remains RR's all-time leading run-scorer with 4027 runs, holds the joint-most 50-plus scores (25), and has taken the most catches (149) for the franchise. After the 2025 season, he informed RR management that he wanted a change, prompting the team to explore trade options with other franchises.