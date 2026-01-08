India batter Tilak Varma has been ruled out of the first three T20Is of the bilateral series against New Zealand. The contest starts in Nagpur on January 21. Varma, who scored a match-winning 69* in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, underwent surgery for an abdominal issue in Rajkot on Wednesday. "He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday morning and is scheduled to fly back to Hyderabad on Friday. He is currently stable and progressing well. Tilak will resume physical training and gradually return to skill-based activities once his symptoms have fully resolved and wound healing is satisfactory. He is ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand. His availability for the remaining two matches will be assessed based on his progress during the return-to-training and skill phases," the BCCI said in a release.

The 23-year-old was rushed to a hospital after complaining of acute pain in Rajkot, where he is with the Hyderabad team for the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy One-day Championship. The five-match T20 series against New Zealand starts January 21 in Nagpur.

"Tilak Varma reported acute Testicular Pain in Rajkot where he is part of the Hyderabad team for the Vijay Hazare tournament. He was taken to Gokul Hospital and on scan was diagnosed with Testicular Torsion (sudden, intense pain) and was advised immediate surgery," a BCCI official told PTI.

"We got an opinion from our specialists who agreed with the same. Tilak Underwent successful surgery and is doing well now.

"We will update you as soon as we have more information on his recovery and expected time-frame for his return to play post discussion with the medical panel," he added.

The World Cup, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, starts on February 7 with India taking on the USA in their opening game in Mumbai. The co-hosts will play their next game on February 12 against Namibia in Delhi.