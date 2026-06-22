Chennai Super Kings are not going to sack head coach Stephen Fleming despite massive speculations over the coaching setup following a disappointing IPL 2026 season, according to a report by Cricbuzz. Fleming has been associated with CSK since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and has served as the head coach since 2009. The report claimed that the franchise is ready to continue with the former New Zealand skipper as head coach, at least for another season. In the past two seasons, CSK finished last in 2025 before finishing eighth in 2026. The report added that Fleming's contract is expected to be extended.

The franchise will reportedly conduct a review of IPL 2026 where Fleming's contract extension will be confirmed. He is currently working with Texas Super Kings as head coach in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Meanwhile, according to the report, CSK have also received multiple trade enquiries with reports suggesting a possible swap involving Khaleel Ahmed and David Miller with Delhi Capitals. However, there has been no approach for Hardik Pandya.

Meanwhile, in what is poised to be the first trade ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals (DC) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who in turn may get Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history when LSG acquired him for INR 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction after being released by DC over issues around the leadership role. It is to be noted that the IPL trade window opens right about a month after the season ends and lasts until a week before the next auction takes place.

The window opens back right after the auction and closes again a month before the tournament starts. IANS understands that the amount for which Pant will be traded to DC and the amount that LSG would pay for Kuldeep are still under discussion.

“This is true that Rishabh-Kuldeep swap via trade is happening, and both franchises are busy with it. But the amount involved and the rest of the other formalities are pending approval from BCCI and IPL,” said a source familiar with the development to IANS on Friday.

(With IANS inputs)

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