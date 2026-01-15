The biggest switch for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season was arguably completed even before the auction took place last month. Sanju Samson, one of the most sough-after cricketers in the format, was traded from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before the two franchises finalised the list of the retained and released players. Samson's move to CSK saw Ravindra Jadeja go the other way, marking the completion of another high-profile trade. But, according to veteran Indian batter Hanuma Vihari, CSK didn't sign Samson for financial reasons, not cricketing.

In a video on his Instagram account, Vihari explained how Samson's fanbase played a big role in the Super Kings' decision to trade him from the Royals as signing an opening batter wasn't on top of their priority list for this season.

"Samson enjoys huge fan support in the South. When you think about the IPL, it is not just about cricket and if you believe otherwise, you are mistaken. That is because IPL owners think beyond cricket and focus on how much commercial value a player can bring to the team," Vihari said in the video.

"Samson is a cricketer with a massive fan following. Wherever games are played, Kerala fans turn up and cheer for him. CSK don't need an opener for the next season. They already have openers," Vihari added.

Even before signing Samson, CSK had plenty of opening options for the IPL 2026 season. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Aayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel are potent opening options for Chennai while Samson's arrival makes competition at the top even more intense. In fact, Vihari feels Samson could be given the no. 3 role in the team.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is also a player who plays as an opener. So, in reality, they did not need Sanju in the team. After returning from injury, he also played at number three for the Rajasthan Royals in the previous season," Vihari added.