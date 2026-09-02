Australia are set to receive a major boost ahead of the 2027 Ashes series against England, with former batter Michael Hussey taking up a part-time consultancy role. According to reports, Hussey was approached by England's new Test head coach Stephen Fleming to join the Three Lions setup as their batting coach. England, currently undergoing a transition phase following the retirement of skipper Ben Stokes and the departure of former head coach Brendon McCullum, recently secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series against Pakistan and are already building towards the Ashes.

According to a report in The Guardian, Hussey has turned down Fleming's offer to become England's Test batting coach and is instead set to remain in Australia as a consultant. The 51-year-old reportedly chose the role because it offers greater flexibility, allowing him to continue his close involvement with franchise cricket.

During The Hundred 2026, Hussey served as the head coach of Welsh Fire. He also worked as Chennai Super Kings' batting coach during IPL 2026. Apart from his coaching commitments, Hussey remains an active commentator and cricket analyst with Fox Sports. His inclusion in Australia's setup is expected to strengthen the team's preparations for the 2027 Ashes.

Setback for England

Fleming and Hussey share a long-standing association through the Chennai Super Kings setup, having worked together for nearly 18 years in the IPL. Fleming served as CSK's head coach from 2009 to 2026 before stepping down earlier this year. Hussey, meanwhile, played several match-winning innings for the franchise before being appointed batting coach in 2018.

After taking charge as England's head coach, Fleming reportedly approached Hussey to join his coaching staff as batting coach. However, Hussey's decision to decline the offer has left England searching for a suitable candidate for the role.

For now, Joe Root-led England have enjoyed a dominant run against Pakistan in the ongoing three-match series, winning the first two Tests convincingly to seal the series with a game to spare.

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin