Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara on Tuesday named Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in an answer to a unique question on Twitter. Meta11 -- which claims itself to be the biggest cricket league in the Metaverse -- posted a question on the microblogging website, asking which players would one choose if he or she has to fuse in three cricketers into one. Replying to the question, Sangakkara picked Kohli and de Villiers as two of the three players, while keeping the window open for the third one.

"You can only pick THREE cricketers to fuse into ONE #Meta11 cricketer, who would it be?" wrote Sangakkara on Twitter and "@imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17 will be two of the 3 fr sure. Leaves a free choice for the 3rd" was the reply of the Sri Lankan legend.

@imVkohli and @ABdeVilliers17 will be two of the 3 fr sure. Leaves a free choice for the 3rd https://t.co/IQbI65YnOd — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 27, 2022

South Africa legend AB de Villiers had called time on his international career in 2018 but his retirement from all forms of cricket came in November last year.

On the other hand, Kohli is still a part of the Indian team as a player. His next assignment with the team will be the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa.

He enters the series against the Proteas after scoring a fine-tuned 63 off 48 balls against Australia in the third and deciding T20I.

The star Indian batter was struggling for form ahead of the 2022 Asia Cup but the T20 format of the continental event this year saw him ending up as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament. The event also saw Kohli race to his 71st international century - the first ton scored by him in almost three years.